The embankment will be named in Vasilkov in honor of the UK Prime Minister Johnson

Vasilkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said that the city will name the embankment on the Stuhna River in honor of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

She wrote about this on her Facebook.

"Our new embankment on the Stuhna River, which was inaugurated on Vasilkiv City Day, will now be named after the great friend of Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Borys Johnson, as he calls himself BORISJOHNSONUK," Balasynovych said.

She recalled that Johnson was one of the first world leaders to decide to provide full-scale military support to Ukraine.