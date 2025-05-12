Three Chinese caught smuggling 160 kg of live crayfish in suitcases in Japan

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested in Japan for attempting to smuggle 160 kilograms of live, protected hermit crabs in their suitcases.

CNN writes about this.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The incident took place in Amami, a popular Japanese resort near Okinawa. According to police, the suspects are Liao Zhibin (24), Song Zhenhao (26), and Guo Jiawei (27).

The men asked a hotel employee to keep an eye on their suitcases. The employee heard a strange rustling in the suitcases and contacted the police. They found 160 kg of hermit crabs in six suitcases.

Hermit crab

When the suitcasesʼ owners returned to the hotel on Wednesday, they were arrested for possessing the crayfish without a proper permit. The men did not elaborate on why they were transporting so many crayfish.

Local police did not identify the species of crayfish seized, but said the animals are considered national natural treasures in Japan due to their cultural and scientific value, and are therefore closely protected under Japanese law.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.