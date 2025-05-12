Three Chinese caught smuggling 160 kg of live crayfish in suitcases in Japan

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested in Japan for attempting to smuggle 160 kilograms of live, protected hermit crabs in their suitcases.
CNN writes about this.
The incident took place in Amami, a popular Japanese resort near Okinawa. According to police, the suspects are Liao Zhibin (24), Song Zhenhao (26), and Guo Jiawei (27).
The men asked a hotel employee to keep an eye on their suitcases. The employee heard a strange rustling in the suitcases and contacted the police. They found 160 kg of hermit crabs in six suitcases.
When the suitcasesʼ owners returned to the hotel on Wednesday, they were arrested for possessing the crayfish without a proper permit. The men did not elaborate on why they were transporting so many crayfish.
Local police did not identify the species of crayfish seized, but said the animals are considered national natural treasures in Japan due to their cultural and scientific value, and are therefore closely protected under Japanese law.
