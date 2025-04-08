Boris Johnson was pecked by an ostrich while on vacation in the US

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was attacked by an ostrich while the politician was on vacation.

The video was posted on Instagram by the wife of the former head of government, Kerry Johnson.

"Too funny not to share," she captioned the post.

Boris Johnson was driving leisurely, presumably through a safari park, when an ostrich approached the car and suddenly stuck its head through the open driverʼs side window to peck the man briskly.

“Ouch!” Johnson exclaimed, as the child in his arms laughed. The former British prime minister appeared to swear, but the words were hard to make out in the video. Then he grabbed the wheel and drove away.

It is unclear exactly when and where the ostrich incident occurred, but social media posts by Carrie Johnson and reports from local residents suggest the family was vacationing in Texas, The New York Times reported.

Carrie Johnson has posted other videos on her account, likely taken in the same location, showing the family watching deer and bighorn sheep, which are common in Texas. Another recent post from the politicianʼs wife suggests the family was at Dinosaur Valley State Park near the town of Glen Rose.

