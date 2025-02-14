In Chile, a humpback whale swallowed a kayaker and then spat him out

A humpback whale swallowed a kayaking man in Chilean waters and then spat him out unharmed. The entire incident was captured on video.

The Associated Press writes about this.

Adrian Simancas and his father Dell were kayaking in Bahia El Aguila near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan when a humpback whale surfaced and swallowed Adrian and his yellow kayak.

Dell, who was a few feet away from his son, captured the moment on video. He was encouraging Adrian to stay calm when, just as suddenly, the whale spat out the boy along with the kayak.

"I thought I was dead. I thought it ate me, that it swallowed me," Adrian told reporters.

The boy says he was terrified when he found himself in the whale’s mouth. But the real fear came when he surfaced—he feared the whale would hurt his father or that he would die in the cold water. Within seconds, Adrian managed to reach his father’s kayak. Despite his fright, both returned to shore unharmed.

Whales rarely attack humans. Why this whale decided to swallow the boy is unknown.