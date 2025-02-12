Danes create petition to buy California from the US. This is a response to Trump

Internet users from Denmark have launched a humorous petition to acquire the US state of California. They want to "bring hygge to Hollywood".

This is reported by the Associated Press (AP).

The publication is a response from the Danes to the US President Donald Trumpʼs desire to establish control over Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. He has expressed his ambitions since his first term in the White House.

“Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ʼYou know what Denmark needs? More sun, palm trees and roller skates.’ Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn this dream into a reality,” the petition reads.

As of the morning of February 12, it had collected over 200 000 online user signatures. It is unknown how long the vote-gathering process will continue.

"It is in the national interest to promote our nationʼs extraordinary heritage, so California will become the New Denmark. Los Angeles? More like Løs Ångeles," the authors of the appeal added.

Although Løs Ångeles is a joke, there is a town in Southern California known as the “Danish Capital of America” – Solvang. It was founded in 1911 by three immigrants from Denmark.

Tourists come to Solvang for the ebleskiver, Scandinavian windmills, Copenhagen Drive, and the Hans Christian Andersen Museum. Danish royalty has also visited the city.

It is in honour of the famous writer that the initiators of the petition want to rename Disneyland — Hans Christian Andersenland.

"Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please," the authors say.

However, at the bottom of the petition, there is a small print: "Disclaimer: This campaign is 100% real... In our dreams.”

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.