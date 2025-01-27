Two Ukrainians disappeared in the mountains of Romania — their relative threatened rescuers, so he was invited to help search

Two Ukrainians got lost in the mountains of the Romanian province of Maramures. Rescuers were unable to find them immediately, and then a relative of the missing began threatening them with legal action.

This was reported by the mountain rescue service of the region.

Two Ukrainians contacted emergency services and asked for help, providing their coordinates. The rapid response team went to them, but the victims were never found, although they were instructed not to go anywhere.

Despite the fact that it was still dark, rescuers went around the area. At around four in the morning, they decided to stop the search until dawn, when drones could be brought in. According to emergency workers, during the operation, a relative of the missing called them. He insulted the team and threatened “with a lawsuit, which his lawyers in Romania will initiate,” because they could not find the Ukrainians.

"We invite our Ukrainian friend, who has probably watched too many movies in his life, to join our attempt to find his friends. We advise him to dress appropriately and go to the mountains with us. We have doubts that he will come, and as for the threats with his lawyers... Considering the sub-zero temperatures, we can say that they are leaving us ʼcold,ʼ" the service replied.

Later, two Ukrainians were found alive. They were hospitalized for medical examination. If all goes well, the injured will be handed over to the appropriate authorities.

