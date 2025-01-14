The other day, the Union of Polish Theater Workers informed about the death of actress Barbara Rylska. Some media outlets confused her with Barbara Brylska, known in Ukraine for her role in the Soviet film "The Irony of Fate".

Rylska passed away on January 11 at the age of 89. A well-known artist in Poland, she performed on theater stages and also appeared on television. In particular, she played in the comedy "Man — Woman Wanted" in 1973. However, confusion arose due to the similarity of names — resources accidentally " buried " actress Barbara Brylska.

Press

Brylska also played in the theater, and also starred in films by Soviet, German, Czechoslovak and Bulgarian filmmakers. Now the actress is 83 years old, she has completed her career and lives in Warsaw.

"They say that false news about death portends us a long life. So Ms. Barbaro, live a hundred years! And now seriously — this, unfortunately, shows the state of the media today. "R" and "B" are a small difference, but at the same time an abyss," Polish journalist Roman Chejarek commented on the situation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.