The head of an Italian village forbade residents from getting sick

The head of the commune of the Italian village of Belcastro has banned locals from getting sick due to problems in the healthcare system.

CNN writes about this.

Belcastro, a town of about 1 300 people, has issued a decree ordering residents to avoid any illnesses, especially those that require emergency treatment. Italians are advised to travel less, avoid sports and rest at home to avoid injuries.

The mayorʼs order was met with irony, but it points to serious problems in the healthcare system. The fact is that in Belcastro almost half of the population is elderly, so they need medical care more often. And there is only one medical center in the commune, and it does not work on weekends and holidays — doctors do not go on call on non-working days.

The nearest emergency room is 45 kilometers away from Belcastro, in the city of Catanzaro. So the decree is really a cry for help, says Torchia.

Mayor Belcastro believes the decree will attract the attention of the Italian Ministry of Health. It will remain in effect until the municipal hospital begins regular operations.

Calabria, where Belcastro is located, is one of the poorest and least populated regions in Italy, and some towns are offering to pay people to live there in an effort to stem the population decline.

