The German minister came to Kyiv, but did not have time to meet with her colleague before his resignation

The Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Svenja Schulze, arrived in Kyiv to meet with the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov. However, just today, shortly before her arrival, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Kubrakov.

This is reported by Die Welt.

Schulze planned to prepare a conference with Kubrakov on the restoration of Ukraine, which is to be held on June 11-12 in Berlin. For this, the woman spent 16 hours getting to Kyiv by plane, car and train.

"This is really bad news," Schulze responded.

She considers Kubrakovʼs resignation "personally very, very sad." According to her, Kubrakov was very committed to the fight against corruption and was successful.

"And we promoted many projects together with him," added Schulze.

The German minister noted that she really wanted and was ready to meet with Kubrakov as soon as she arrived. At the same time, due to his unexpected resignation, Kubrakov was only able to present her with a necklace with a white dove of peace, which she wore during the visit. Then Shultze was received by the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.