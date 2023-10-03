The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden did not come to Ukraine for the EU Council meeting because he forgot his passport

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Tobias Bilström, could not come to Ukraine and attend the meeting of the Council of the European Union on Foreign Affairs, because he forgot his passport.

This was reported by the Austrian newspaper "Die Presse" with reference to sources in diplomatic circles.

Because of this, Bilström was not allowed to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Tobias Bilström. Tobias Billstrom / Twitter

Not all 27 EU foreign ministers came to the informal EU Council in Kyiv. Hungarian colleague Peter Sijarto refused to participate from the beginning, the heads of the Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Poland, Kristianis Karinsh and Zbigniew Rau, did not come due to the coronavirus.