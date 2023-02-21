Belarus approved the introduction of the death penalty for treason

In the second reading, the House of Representatives of Belarus approved the draft amendments to the Criminal Code, which provides for the introduction of the death penalty for treason.

According to the text of the approved document, the death penalty can be applied to state officials and military personnel.

Among other changes approved by the deputies, the possibility of fines for committing crimes "against the peace and safety of mankind, public safety, traffic safety, health of the population and the state."

The size of such a fine will be up to 50 000 basic values (2.7 million hryvnias). Currently, the maximum fine is 5 000 Belarusian rubles (73 000 hryvnias).