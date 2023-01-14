In Russia, children with disabilities were given banners with portraits of killed soldiers. A presidential grant was spent on this

In the Russian city of Azov, Rostov region, the authorities made a gift to children with disabilities. Local officials installed banners dedicated to the occupiers who died in the war in Ukraine.
This was reported by The Insider.
The photos of the killed Russian soldiers were installed with funds from a grant from the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.
- Earlier, the city hall of Saratov, Russia, wrote an obituary about a prisoner who died in Ukraine and was sentenced to 19 years for double murder.