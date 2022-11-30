A man “mined” the Presidentʼs Office because he was cut off electricity. The violator was detained

A man was detained in Kyiv who reported on November 28 about the mining of the Presidentʼs Office. As it turned out, in this way the violator expressed a protest due to the blackout.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

At the place of residence of the 51-year-old suspect, who turned out to be a supporter of the "Russian peace", investigators seized a mobile phone with a SIM card, as well as communist symbols and Heorhiy Ribbons.

Currently, the law enforcement officers are deciding the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the man and checking him for involvement in other offenses.

The punishment for a knowingly false report about a minefield is four to eight years in prison.