Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk published a series of provocative tweets on the evening of October 3 regarding the alleged legitimacy of pseudo-referendums in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

A number of politicians, diplomats and journalists criticized Muskʼs survey, and philanthropist Serhiy Prytula together with Igor Lachenkov announced a fundraiser for a history textbook for the American businessman.

"100 UAH for the textbook, the rest — for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Prytula wrote.

In just half an hour, Ukrainians donated more than a million hryvnias.