In Slovyansk, the toppled Lenin statue was sold for 747 thousand hryvnias

A monument to the founder of the Soviet Union, Volodymyr Lenin, was sold in Slovyansk, Donetsk region.

The mayor of the city, Vadym Lyakh, announced this on Facebook.

"Lenin, good bye! It came true! The monument to the leader of the world proletariat, which has been gathering dust for a long time on the communal transport authorities, was sold for UAH 747,446," he wrote.

According to the mayor, the proceeds will be used to pay aid to Ukrainians for housing destroyed by the Russians.

The monument has stood on the central square of the city since 1976. The statue was removed from the pedestal by a crane on June 3, 2015. Since then, it has been on the territory of the communal transport company ATP 052814.