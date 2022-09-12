A Vovchansk resident received a Russian passport and appeared on a video of Russian propagandists. Three days later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the city

A resident of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region came to light in the story of Russian propagandists. In the video, the man receives a Russian passport and rejoices together with other collaborators. But a surprise was waiting for the collaborators of the Russians: in just a few days, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the city.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda journalist Levko Stek.

The EuroMaidan account on Twitter published a video with a "celebratory" presentation of Russian passports to the residents of Vovchansk.