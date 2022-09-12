A Vovchansk resident received a Russian passport and appeared on a video of Russian propagandists. Three days later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the city

A resident of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region came to light in the story of Russian propagandists. In the video, the man receives a Russian passport and rejoices together with other collaborators. But a surprise was waiting for the collaborators of the Russians: in just a few days, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the city.
This was reported by Radio Svoboda journalist Levko Stek.
The EuroMaidan account on Twitter published a video with a "celebratory" presentation of Russian passports to the residents of Vovchansk.
- On August 19, Russian propaganda media reported that the mayor of Krasnodar, Andrei Alekseenko, was appointed the "head" of the occupied part of the Kharkiv region. Deputies in Krasnodar prematurely terminated the powers of the mayor of his own accord in connection with "moving to another job."
- In the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the liberation of settlements continues. Thus, during the day of September 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the knocked out the Russians from more than 20 settlements, in some places the Ukrainian military reached the state border with the Russian Federation.