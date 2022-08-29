Air France suspended two pilots who fought in the cockpit during the flight

Air France suspended two pilots after a fight on board a Geneva-Paris flight.

The Guardian writes about it.

The incident happened in June. The reasons for the quarrel are not reported. The fight became known thanks to the Swiss media, which reported that the commander and the co-pilot got into an argument shortly after takeoff and grabbed each other by the collars. It is also reported that one pilot hit another. The flight attendant intervened in the fight, and one of the crew members had to spend the flight in the cockpit.

It is noted that the flight continued, and the plane landed safely, so the fight did not affect the flight. Last week, on Wednesday, the French aviation investigation agency BEA published a report which suggested that some Air France pilots lacked rigor in following procedures during safety incidents.