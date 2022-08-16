In New Zealand, a family bought a suitcase with human remains from a junkyard

In New Zealand, a family bought a suitcase from a junkyard, in which they discovered human remains.

The BBC writes about it.

The incident happened in South Auckland. The family went to a warehouse and purchased a trailer of discarded goods, including suitcases, from a local storage company. After returning home, they began to unpack their things and found human remains in one of the suitcases.

Neighbors of the family also reported a "disgusting smell" coming from their home before police arrived. One of the neighbors, a former employee of the crematorium, said that he immediately recognized the smell. The New Zealand police have started an investigation into this fact.