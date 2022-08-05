In Poland, a museum urged visitors not to have sex on its territory

The Polish museum urges visitors to stop sexual acts on its territory.
This is reported by Hyperallergic.
Volin Islandʼs historic Fort Gerhard, known as the East Fort Museum, issued a statement asking amorous visitors to refrain from desecrating its grounds. In a post on Facebook dated July 21, representatives of the museum noted that since the installation of surveillance cameras, they have already recorded three couples having sex on the territory of the historical monument.
"Dear guests, please understand: most of the exhibits of our museum are objects "born" many years ago, and they are subject to completely different standards of morality... We do not expose them to discomfort," the post reads.
According to the Code of Minor Offenses, public sex is illegal in Poland. Such actions may lead to arrest, restriction of freedom, a fine of up to PLN 1,500 or a reprimand.
- Fort Gerhard was built in the middle of the 19th century by the Prussian Empire. Since its opening in 2001, the museum has a permanent exhibition of uniforms, weapons and military equipment. It is one of the best preserved Prussian forts in Europe. It is visited by about 45,000 people a year.