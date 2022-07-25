In the Czech Republic, the police confiscated and converted a Ferrari for their needs

The police of the Czech Republic has added a confiscated Ferrari to its fleet, which can accelerate to 326 km/h.

This is reported by the BBC.

The cost of converting a Ferrari 458 Italia for police use is €12,000.

The car will be used, among other things, to fight illegal road races and chase stolen cars, because it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. Ferrari will be driven by specially trained officers.

In total, the Czech police have hundreds of seized vehicles belonging to criminals and used to fight serious criminal activity across the country.