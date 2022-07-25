In Kyiv oblast, a woman lay in the forest for 4 days. She met a wolf, climbed a tree and fell

In Kyiv oblast, a woman, fleeing from a wolf, climbed a tree, then fell from it and lay in the forest for 4 days.

This is reported by Pereyaslav.City.

On July 22, a resident of the village of Hreblya in Kyiv oblast reported to the police that his mother left the house and did not return.

In two days, the woman was found and hospitalized in the neurological department of the Pereyaslav hospital. She was diagnosed with a closed brain injury, a concussion, a contusion of the lumbar spine, multiple bruises and general exhaustion.

She told the law enforcement officers that while escaping from a wolf in the forest, she climbed a tree and later fell from it and lay in the forest for 4 days.