Russia wants to create its own “international tribunal” — with Syria and Iran

The head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Oleksandr Bastrykin, announced plans to create their own "international tribunal" to investigate the actions of the Ukrainian military in Donbas. Allegedly, other "neutral" states, such as Iran or Syria, can be involved there.

He stated this in an interview with "Russian Newspaper".

"The establishment of such a tribunal under the auspices of the UN in the current perspective is extremely doubtful. It would be more appropriate to work out this issue with Russian partners in such organizations as the CIS, CSTO, BRICS, SCO," explained Bastrykin.

According to him, the creation of the court and its statute would be formalized by an agreement between the Russian Federation and the countries that are part of these organizations, as well as "L/DPR".

He also believes that such a "tribunal" can be joined by neutral countries, in particular, Syria, Iran and Bolivia.