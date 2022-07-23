In India, a minister drank water from a polluted “holy river” to show that it was safe to drink. Then he was hospitalized

In India, the chief minister of the state of Punjab drank a glass of water from the polluted "holy river" Kali Bein to show that it is fit for consumption — this is how he marked the 22nd anniversary of its purification. A few days later, he was hospitalized with abdominal pain.

This is reported by The Independent.

The minister was admitted to a hospital in the neighboring state of Delhi due to severe stomach pain. He was transported by plane.

Soon after, people began to link his illness and hospitalization to the fact that he drank water from a "holy river", but his office denied this connection and said it was a "routine examination".