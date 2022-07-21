In Australia, residents saw a pink glow in the sky. The reason for this was a marijuana growing company

In Australia, in the city of Mildura, residents noticed a pink glow in the sky on the night of July 19. Because of this, people started calling emergency services with strange assumptions. The source of the glow turned out to be a local pharmaceutical company that grows medical cannabis.

ABC writes about it.

Residents began posting photos on social media and speculated that it was the northern lights, chemical emissions, and even UFOs.

Upon inspection, it was found that the local pharmaceutical company had not closed the blinds that block the light. People saw artificial lighting in the sky, the source of which was water-cooled LED lamps. It was they who gave the pink glow.