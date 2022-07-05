The spokeswoman of the MFA published a photo of Lavrov and the President of Mongolia. In the foreground was a vase with a swastika

The spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, published a photo of the head of her department (Sergei Lavrov) at a meeting with the President of Mongolia (Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh). A vase with a swastika appeared in the foreground of the photo.

The swastika is one of the main religious symbols of Mongolia, it is even present on its state symbols. At the same time, as Radio Svoboda notes, in February, Russian activist Maria Alyokhina was arrested for 15 days for a photo with an Indian swastika.