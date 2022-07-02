The head of the Foreign Ministry of Latvia trolled Maria Zakharova over Ukrainian borshch

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, trolled the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, who was unhappy with the fact that Ukrainian borshch was included in the UNESCO cultural heritage list.

Rinkēvičs quoted Putinʼs phrase about "be patient, my beauty" in relation to Zakharova. "Well, whether you like it or donʼt, be patiet, my beauty!" Rinkevichs wrote on Twitter on July 2.

This is how he reacted to the dissatisfaction of Zakharova, who stated that Ukrainian borshch was mentioned for the first time allegedly as "Russian", as well as about "modern Kyiv nationalism".