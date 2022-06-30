”What a selection of losers!” The ambassador to Germany sent “to hell” a group of intellectuals who demand to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk sent a group of German intellectuals to hell urging Western countries to end military support for Kyiv and create conditions for negotiations as soon as possible.

He wrote about this on Twitter.

About 20 German intellectuals said that Ukraineʼs military victory was unrealistic, as Russia was militarily stronger and capable of further military escalation. The authors claim that they condemn Russiaʼs actions, including its war crimes in Ukraine, but add that "continuing the war in Ukraine will not solve the problem".

"But this is not a selection of pseudo-intellectual losers. You all have to finally go to hell with your defeatist "tips". Goodbye," he wrote on Twitter.