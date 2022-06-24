Amazonʼs voice assistant has learned to imitate the voices of deceased relatives

From now on, Amazon Alexaʼs voice assistant is able to imitate the voices of deceased relatives, according to The Verge.

At its annual MARS conference, the company showed a video in which a child asks a voice assistant to read a fairy tale at night in the voice of a dead grandmother.

The company argues that artificial intelligence cannot eliminate the pain of loss, but is able to prolong the memory of the dead — saying that the humanization of artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important "during the pandemic, when many of us lost someone we loved."

To simulate someoneʼs voice, Alexa just needs to listen to one minute of his recording.