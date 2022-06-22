Moscow decided to design the “DPR square”, but used the font of designers from Kyiv

In Moscow, a font designed by Kyiv designers Oles Herhun and Yevhen Anfalov in support of Ukraine was used to decorate the DNR Square near the US Embassy.

This was pointed out by Mediazone.

"Russian fascists used our KTF Jermilov for their stupid propaganda without moral and legal rights to do so," designer Herhun wrote on Instagram.

In the photo — a fragment of the visual design of the action in support of the renaming, which took place near the US Embassy. It is about the font on the poster.

In Moscow in early June, the square in front of the US Embassy was named after the so-called "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" (DNR), before that it was called the Great Devyatinsky Lane.