In Japan, a man was arrested for nailing a doll with Putinʼs face to a tree in a temple

In Japan, a man was arrested for nailing a straw doll with the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree in a Shinto shrine near Tokyo.

This was reported by the Japan Times.

Mitsunobu Hino, 72, is suspected of property damage and intrusion. The doll depicts Putinʼs face, and on the chest of the toy was a note with a wish of death to the Russian leader.

Police say they have found similar dolls with Putinʼs face in more than 10 shrines in the city since May. Hino is suspected of making them. It is noted that the history of the shrine is over 800 years old.