The occupier in Irpin was photographed on Polaroid and left a picture. Artificial intelligence identified him

The Russian occupier, who robbed one of the apartments in the city of Irpin, Kyiv oblast, took a selfie on a Polaroid camera and left a picture. Artificial intelligence recognized his face and helped identify him.

The owner of the apartment, Valeria, told Ukrayinska Pravda about the photo, and Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Digital Transformation, told about the identification.

"With the help of artificial intelligence, we were able to identify this "selfie lover" and found his page on VKontakte. His name is Nikita Tretyakov, he is 26 years old, a native of Rostov-on-Don," the minister said and attached a photo.

The principle of the Polaroid camera is that the photo is printed immediately, but it takes some time to develop.

"I found ot[photo] on May 14 under the carpet. Before that I saw that my Polaroid camera was damaged and I didnʼt even turn it on (I thought they could put something in it). And when I saw the photo, I realized that the soldier thought it was not working because the photo was initially black. It needs time to show up," Valeria told reporters.

Russian occupiers stole 10 pieces of gold jewelry from her apartment.