The UK has banned the advertising of Adidas sports bras due to the demonstration of womenʼs breasts

A series of commercials for the new Adidas sports bra has been banned in the UK because of the image of naked womenʼs breasts.

According to the BBC, the advertising campaign was launched in February 2022. It shows the naked bodies of dozens of women of different skin colors and sizes to promote the 43rd size of a sports bra.

"We believe that womenʼs breasts of all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Thatʼs why our new line of sports bras includes 43 styles, so everyone can find the right one,” Adidas said.

According to the British Office of Advertising Standards (ASA), 24 complaints were received about advertising, stating that it was "outright" and "unpleasant". Several Twitter users have also resented the fact that advertising sexualizes women and turns them into just body parts. The ASA said it did not believe the women were objectified or sexualized.

"Although we did not believe that the way women were portrayed was overtly sexual or objectified, we understood that the image of bare breasts was likely to be considered outright nudity," the Office said.

In the end, the agency decided that the posters were not suitable for use in non-target media where children could see them.

Adidas UK said the images were intended to "highlight different shapes and sizes, illustrate diversity and demonstrate the importance of custom-made supportive bras". The company also stressed that the images were cropped to protect the identity of the models and ensure their safety, adding that all the models shown voluntarily participating in advertising and supported its goals.