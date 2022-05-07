The word "bledina", using which Ukrainians call air alarm, has been included in the international slang dictionary Urban Dictionary.

The dictionary describes the word in translation as "an ugly flying bitch" and indicates that it originated in a group of volunteers from Lviv. "It has become the de facto name of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian Twitter," the description said.

It is impossible to confirm exactly who was the author of the word. Many Ukrainians who were caught in the 1990s associate this word with parody advertising of baby food.