Residents of Moscow were promised prisoner transport vehicles with toilets and air conditioning. Russian publications are already creating playlists for travel

Residents of Moscow were promised "comfortable" new paddy wagons — with toilets and air conditioning.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Human Rights in Moscow Tatiana Potyaeva at a meeting of the City Duma.

"A new paddy wagon with air conditioning, with a toilet, with all, so to speak, comfortable conditions for delivery of people will be produced," Potyaeva said, adding that the topic of transportation in paddy wagons remains "relevant" in her appeals.

Meanwhile, Russian publications are already creating playlists for trips to jails and regional police departments. "It will be easier to endure a long and uncomfortable journey," writes The Village