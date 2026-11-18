Polish President Karol Nawrocki gave US President Donald Trump an amber-encrusted chair for his 80th birthday. The gift, which was kept secret, was not known even to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and some employees of the presidential office.

RMF24 writes about this.

Trump celebrated his birthday in June. Among the invited guests at the banquet was Nawrocki. Earlier, the head of the Polish Presidentʼs International Policy Bureau, Marcin Przydach, stated that the Polish president would present Trump with two gifts.

The first was reported right away — it was a marble slab, which was presented "on behalf of the Polish people". It was planned to be placed on the Triumphal Arch in Washington.

The chair was described as a “more personal gift.” It was made by Polish ambersmith Lucian Mirta, who previously worked with the office of former President Andrzej Duda. According to him, he gave Duda the first such chair in 2018, and later received an order for a second one for Trump.

Trump celebrated his 80th birthday on June 14. A UFC arena was set up on the South Lawn of the White House to mark the occasion. The celebration also kicked off the 250th anniversary of the United Statesʼ independence, which falls on July 4.

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