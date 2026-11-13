A cat traveled by train without its owner in Germany. The police had to look for the owner of the tailed passenger

In Germany, a cat traveled by train on its own because its 22-year-old owner went to smoke at a stop at “Uelzen” station and didnʼt have time to return.

Spiegel writes about this.

The incident occurred on an ICE train traveling from Wiesbaden to Hamburg. There, conductors noticed the cat, along with a backpack and jacket lying nearby. The conductors then reported the discovery to the Federal Police, which is responsible for railway safety.

The police sent the cat and its belongings to the Federal Police station in Hamburg and gave it water to drink. After that, the police found the ownerʼs personal details and phone number in the backpack.

Less than 2 hours later, the man arrived at the police station and explained that he had miscalculated the time and the train had left without him. He also explained that the cat was a gift for his nephew.

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