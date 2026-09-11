“If you donʼt vote, youʼll go to hell”. President Trump found motivation for voters

The US President Donald Trump has threatened Americans with hell if they do not go to the midterm elections in November.

He said this during a speech at the Republican convention in Dallas.

"You know what happens if you donʼt vote? Youʼre going to hell. You know that. Okay? Youʼre going to hell. And I donʼt want that to happen to you, so please go out and vote. Because together weʼre going to beat the communists," Trump said.

Previously, Trump promised to pay every adult American $5 000 if the Republican Party retained control of the House of Representatives and Senate after the midterm elections.

The US midterm elections will be held on November 3, 2026. Americans will be electing all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. There will also be gubernatorial elections in 36 states and numerous state and local elections.

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