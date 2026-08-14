In Kyiv, a man jumped into a barrel of tar to “become invisible” in the dark and rob a store. He was laundered for five hours

In Kyiv, a 26-year-old man jumped into a barrel of tar to become “invisible” in the dark and rob a store. He was laundered for five hours before being taken to the police station for questioning.

This was reported to the police.

A barrel of tar was standing on the construction site. After the man got doused in tar, he broke the glass door with his foot and entered the building, where he put cigarettes, juice, candy, oranges, grapefruits, and wet wipes in a bag. He didnʼt have time to take anything else because the security guards noticed him.

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On the way home, the man started throwing stones at the windows of the lyceum. At that moment, law enforcement officers noticed him with a bag of stolen goods. In order to wash the tar off him, law enforcement officers used shoe brushes, 12 liters of oil, and four liters of detergent.

The man was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 186 and Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — robbery and hooliganism.

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