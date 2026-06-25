Kaczynski condemned the arrival of an “apparent Bandera supporter” to a conference in Gdansk. In fact, the mayor of Lviv was not there

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reacted to the indignation of former Polish Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński that he, an "open supporter of Bandera", came to the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Gdansk. Sadovyi was not there.

The mayor of Lviv wrote about this on Facebook.

He is currently in Dusseldorf, Germany, where on June 26 he is to sign an agreement with the cityʼs mayor on their joining UNBROKEN Cities (an international network founded by Lviv, Manchester, and Liverpool to support Ukrainian cities affected by the war).

The day before, on June 24, a separate Lviv Resilience Day (a special event on the eve of the Ukraine Recovery Conference) was held in Gdansk, at which six agreements were signed and over €2.5 million in support was attracted for Lviv. Sadovyi was at this event.

The mayor of Lviv also explained Kaczynskiʼs accusation that he "did not settle accounts with the Polish company". According to him, this refers to a Polish contractor who did not complete the construction of a waste processing plant in the city, and therefore the contract with him was terminated.

The company was paid €30 000 for all the work done, and no payment was made for the work not done. Sadovyi added that "itʼs probably time to go to court for such baseless accusations".

Jarosław Kaczyński announced that he would renounce the Ukrainian Order of Yaroslav the Wise. He explained that he wanted to express his attitude not to Ukrainians, but to “Ukrainian elites”. It was also an act of loyalty to Polish President Karol Nawrocki, a member of his party.

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