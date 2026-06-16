Macronʼs Instagram featured different soundtracks for each handshake at the G7 summit. Among them was “Love is a Long Journey” (guess for which one)

The Elysee Palaceʼs Instagram account has chosen specific musical themes for President Emmanuel Macronʼs handshakes with world leaders at the G7 summit in France, hinting at the relationship between the French president and his guests.

The Guardian writes about this.

Donald Trump , who often says things like "Macron likes to hold my hand", but has also recently made a series of critical comments about the French leader, was greeted by Tom Pettyʼs song " Love is a long road ".

, who often says things like "Macron likes to hold my hand", but has also recently made a series of critical comments about the French leader, was greeted by Tom Pettyʼs song " ". For the Italian premiere, Giorgia Meloni chose the classic Italian song "Felicità" ("Happiness") by the duo Al Bano and Ramina Power.

chose the classic Italian song ("Happiness") by the duo Al Bano and Ramina Power. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz appeared to the song “Lieglingsmensch” (“My Beloved Man”) by German singer Namika.

appeared to the song (“My Beloved Man”) by German singer Namika. Sanae Takaichiʼs Japanese premiere was accompanied by the Japanese hip-hop track "Arigato" ("Thank you") by the band Nxnja Beats.

Japanese premiere was accompanied by the Japanese hip-hop track ("Thank you") by the band Nxnja Beats. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney received the romantic yet energetic song “Jʼirai où tu iras” (“Iʼll Go Where You Go”) from Celine Dion.

received the romantic yet energetic song (“Iʼll Go Where You Go”) from Celine Dion. Keir Starmerʼs UK premiere was accompanied by a theme from the 1999 British special agent James Bond film "The World is Not Enough".

UK premiere was accompanied by a theme from the 1999 British special agent James Bond film Not Enough". But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa were greeted only by a rock version of the European Union anthem, "Ode to Joy".

Below, Babel offers to watch how Macron greeted guests and listen to the compositions.

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