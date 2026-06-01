Taiwanese BTS fans pray to the god of love to get to the bandʼs concert

Taiwanese fans of K-pop band BTS are turning to the Taoist god of love and marriage Yue Lao in the hope that he will help them get tickets to the bandʼs upcoming concerts in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung.

Reuters writes about this.

"Itʼs very difficult to get tickets to BTS concerts, so everyone says that praying to the god of love is the most effective. After all, itʼs also a kind of ʼmatchmaking,ʼ" said 26-year-old fan Jessie Chuan.

Over the weekend, a group of K-pop fans, mostly BTS fans, laid out snacks in purple packaging (BTSʼ official color) along with merchandise, concert seating charts, and wish lists on an altar at the Bangka Lungshan Temple in Taipei.

This trend started on social media a few years ago. Taiwanese K-pop fans believe that Yue Lao uses a red thread of fate to connect those who are destined to meet—in this case, fans with a seat at a concert.

"If you really believe it, your wish will come true," said 22-year-old university student Ye Yu-ting.

BTS last performed as a full band in Taiwan in 2018.

The South Korean band BTS was founded in 2013 and has seven members. Over the years, it has become popular all over the world and has gained the status of a Korean “cultural ambassador”. BTS’s videos now have over a billion views, and the band has collaborated with popular American and European artists such as Coldplay and Halsey.

In 2022, the band took a break as its members completed mandatory military service. They were demobilized in the summer of 2025. In March 2026, the band officially returned and held their first concert after the break.

In April, BTS began their long-awaited world tour. Among other things, they will give three concerts in the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung — November 19, 21 and 22.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.