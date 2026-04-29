“If it wasnʼt for us, youʼd be speaking French” — King Charles III joked about Trump at the White House

During a speech at the White House, King Charles III recalled US President Donald Trumpʼs words that without Washingtonʼs help in World War II, the UK would have spoken German, and said: "If it wasnʼt for us, youʼd be speaking French."

AFP writes about this.

Also, during his speech, Charles III jokingly reacted to the reconstruction of the East Wing of the White House into a ballroom and said: "I am sorry to admit it, but we British, of course, made our attempt at reconstructing the White House in 1814."

The king did not miss the dinner in his honor and said that it was better than the Boston Tea Party.

In the end, the US president said that Charles III "made the Democrats stand up" with his speech, and emphasized that he "never managed to do that".

On April 27, Charles III and his wife Camilla arrived in the United States for a several-day visit. This is Charles IIIʼs first visit to the United States as king and the first state visit by a British monarch since 2007. During his speech, he also called for strong support for Ukraine and unity in NATO, and mentioned the shooting at the White House Correspondentsʼ Association dinner.

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