Police broke into the home of a grandmother who wasnʼt answering her calls — she was breaking a video game record at the time

In the US state of Ohio, police broke into the home of a grandmother who was not answering her calls. At the time, the 91-year-old woman was breaking a video game record.

This is reported by the News 5 Cleveland channel.

A local resident is participating in the City of Westlakeʼs "Are You Okay?" program. Participants are called daily to check in on their well-being. It was one of those calls that the woman did not answer.

After the dispatchers, her daughter called her, but the woman didnʼt pick up the phone either. The police went to the womanʼs house — the door wouldnʼt open for them. Then the policeman used the code, opened the garage door, and entered the house.

The officer then informed the dispatcher, "Weʼre here with her. Sheʼs playing video games in her bedroom."

It turned out that the woman was fine: she missed the calls because she was trying to beat her record in the game.

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