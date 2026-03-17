During a visit to Kyiv, American General Antonio Aguto, who coordinated support for Ukraine, suffered a concussion after drinking a lot of chacha.

This is stated in a report by the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense.

The incident occurred on May 13, 2024, during an evening event, where the general drank about a liter of Georgian chacha. After falling and hitting his head, he was taken to the hospital, where a concussion was confirmed.

The next morning, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Aguto acted listless and "was not himself".

The next incident occurred on April 4, 2024, during Agutoʼs return from Kyiv to Germany by charter train. The general brought with him a set of secret maps, which he carried in a tube.

The general lost the maps, but only learned of it upon returning to headquarters in Wiesbaden. He told investigators that he took responsibility for the temporary loss of the documents, although he was not formally responsible for their transportation.

An investigation by the US Department of Defenseʼs Office of Inspector General points to excessive alcohol consumption as the cause of the crash. The general himself said he acted in good faith and received verbal consent for the alcohol.

In August 2024, Aguto handed over command of the Ukraine Security Support Group and subsequently resigned.

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