Mark Zuckerberg sued Mark Zuckerbergʼs company

Bankruptcy attorney Mark Stephen Zuckerberg has sued Facebook after the social network repeatedly deleted his page, claiming he was impersonating a company executive.

This is reported by The Telegraph.

A man says he spent more than $11 000 on Facebook advertising for his law practice, but his business and personal pages were repeatedly removed for "impersonating a celebrity".

"Itʼs not funny. Not when theyʼre taking my money," he told local news channel WTHR.

Law Office of Mark S. Zuckerberg

A man said he has been using the name Mark Zuckerberg “for much longer than that” and is suing after years of unfair deletion of his account. The lawyer began practicing law 38 years ago, when the Facebook founder was just three years old.

According to the man, it often takes months to restore the account, which leads to problems in the business.

The plaintiff has a website where he describes the ways in which using a shared name has affected his life, including a lawsuit from Washington State for mistaken identity, having to turn off his phone at night due to a flood of notifications, receiving over 100 friend requests a day, and having to use a fake name when making restaurant reservations that would otherwise be considered a scam.

In one case, a limousine driver with a sign bearing his name in Las Vegas was surrounded by fans eagerly awaiting the billionaire.

The man said he would be happy if the billionaire offered him a week on his superyacht.

“[If] he lets me spend a week on his boat to apologize, I’ll probably agree,” he declared.

The plaintiff also demands compensation for damages and legal costs.

