In France, jellyfish have shut down the countryʼs largest nuclear power plant

At the French nuclear power plant "Gravlin", three production units stopped on the evening of August 10. Another one stopped the next morning.

This was reported by the state operator EDF.

The outages were caused by a massive and unpredictable presence of jellyfish in the filter drums of the pumping stations, which suck in cold water and are located in the non-nuclear part of the facility. According to the operator, the jellyfish did not affect safety or the environment.

Sameer al-Doumi / Getty Images

Currently, repair crews are conducting diagnostics to restart the production units. Two units have been stopped for maintenance.

In early July, a radioactive wasp nest was discovered at the Savannah River nuclear facility in South Carolina. Its background exceeded the permissible level by ten times.

