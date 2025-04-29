The Atlantic: Trumpʼs advisers only follow his orders the second time because he ʼtalks like a nutʼ

Employees of the Administration of the US President Donald Trump have developed an unspoken rule — to follow instructions only if Trump repeats them twice. All because of the American presidentʼs impulsive statements, which do not always become reality.

This is what The Atlantic writes about.

“Some advisers are deliberately ignoring the president’s first orders, waiting for their confirmation. They follow this unofficial rule because Trump carries a lot of shit,” The Atlantic writes, citing sources.

As an example, journalists cite the situation with Trumpʼs statement about his desire to head the Kennedy Space Center. As well as the incident on April 14, when he called for the license of the "60 Minutes" program and CBS News from Paramount. Despite loud statements and threats of fines, the US Presidential Administration did not take any practical measures after these statements.

Trump himself told reporters that he was “having a lot of fun” during his second term. When asked how the two terms differed, he said, “[In my first presidency] I had two things to do: run the country and survive; there were all these crooks. And this time I’m running the country and the world.”

In his first 100 days in office, Trump has set numerous records in domestic and foreign policy, and his actions have had a significant impact on the global economy and financial markets.

Yes, Trump has implemented a massive anti-immigration program, started a global trade war, significantly reduced federal agencies through DOGE under the leadership of Elon Musk, and has also talked about controlling Greenland and making Canada the 51st state of America. He is also promoting Ukraineʼs "peace talks" with Russia, putting a lot of pressure on Kyiv. And it seems he is not going to stop.