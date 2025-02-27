WTF

”Did I say that?” Trump forgot that he called Zelensky a dictator

Oleksandra Opanasenko
The US President Donald Trump said he did not call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections".

The video is broadcast by the BBC.

This happened at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. When asked by reporters whether Trump still considered Zelensky a dictator, the US president replied: "Did I say that?"

After that, the leaders moved on to discuss other issues.

