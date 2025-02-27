”Did I say that?” Trump forgot that he called Zelensky a dictator

The US President Donald Trump said he did not call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections".

The video is broadcast by the BBC.

This happened at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. When asked by reporters whether Trump still considered Zelensky a dictator, the US president replied: "Did I say that?"

After that, the leaders moved on to discuss other issues.

On February 19, Trump wrote that Zelensky is a “dictator without elections”. He added that he had better act quickly, otherwise he “will have no country left”. European leaders have denied Trump’s words and noted that Zelensky is the democratically elected president of Ukraine.

