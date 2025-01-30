White House wants to hire more stenographers — Trump talks too much

The White House plans to hire additional stenographers because the existing staff is no longer able to cope with the workload after President Donald Trump took office.

This is reported by the Associated Press, citing sources.

In his first week back in the White House, Trump spoke for a total of 7 hours and 44 minutes — and uttered 81 235 words. For comparison, that’s longer than watching the original Star Wars trilogy back-to-back. And more words than Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Hamlet, and Richard III combined.

Former US President Joe Biden spoke only 24 259 words in his first week as president four years ago. In 2017, during his first week in the White House, Trump spoke 33 571 words on camera.

The Associated Press notes that most presidents try to start their term with a lot of public speeches. But Trump “plays in a different league” because he is a “good showman” who acknowledges his verbal prowess.

In the first nine days of his presidency, Trump signed 38 executive orders. This is a record for the fastest pace among presidents in modern US history. During that time, Trump has already managed to suspend US foreign aid programs for 90 days, and also withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization. Presidents Joe Biden and Harry Truman signed only 40 executive orders in their first 100 days in office.

