British priest echoes Muskʼs controversial gesture at anti-abortion event. Heʼs no longer a priest

British far-right priest Calvin Robinson repeated Elon Muskʼs Roman salute at a pro-Trump event in the US. He was stripped of his license.

This is reported by the London Evening Standard newspaper.

The incident occurred at the National Anti-Abortion Summit in Washington, D.C. In his speech, Robinson said that the old world was collapsing and that only America was “fighting for life”. At the end of his speech, he hit himself in the chest and raised his hand.

Robinson not only lost his position in the Church of England, but also faced a barrage of criticism from social media users. Just a few days earlier, Internet users were outraged by Elon Musk, who greeted the crowd with an incomprehensible gesture at the inauguration parade of the US President Donald Trump.

The former church minister strongly denied any Nazi associations, saying his gesture was “mocking hysterical liberals” who accused Musk of Nazism, and that people sometimes “ignore context to confirm their own prejudices”.

"I have received hundreds of vicious calls, texts, voicemails and emails today from very angry, violent, vile leftists. They often do exactly what you are accused of doing. I am not a Nazi. But I forgive you for your ignorance," Robinson wrote in X.

"While we cannot say what Mr Robinson had in mind when he did this, his action appears to be an attempt to curry favour with certain elements of the American political right by provoking their opposition," a spokesman for the Church of England in the United Kingdom told The Sun newspaper.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.